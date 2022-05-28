Anupamaa: Adhik Mehta To Play Pakhi’s Boyfriend In The Rupali Ganguly Show

Anupamaa has been breaking several stereotypes and TRP records every week. The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starrer is winning everyone's hearts with its unique storyline and amazing performances. As per the ongoing track, Anuj and Anupama are currently enjoying their honeymoon. In the upcoming episode, Anuj will be taking Anupama to the orphanage where he was adopted by his parents.

On the other hand, Shah family is worried about Pakhi's behaviour, as she is seen talking to a mysterious boy aka boyfriend on call. Baa is worried about her future, and fans are curious about whom Pakhi is dating. Amidst all, the makers have now decided to introduce Pakhi's boyfriend. Yes, you read that right!

According to TellyChakkar, the makers have roped in Adhik Mehta to play Pakhi aka Muskaan Bamne's boyfriend in Anupamaa. A source told the portal that the track shall unveil a Hindu-Muslim love angle in the show. Well, the new track could make a solid buzz amongst the masses. We must say that the makers of Anupamaa are breaking yet another stereotype in the show.

The promo featuring Adhik Mehta will soon be out. On the other hand, Alma Hussein will also be playing a key role in Anupamaa. Looks like the show is going to be even more interesting to watch.

Talking about Anupamaa, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Muskaan Bamne, Aashish Mehrotra and others in key roles.