Anupamaa: Alma Hussein Exits; Actress Says If Makers Build Her Character She Is Ready To Return

Anupamaa is one of the popular shows on television. Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna's show has been ruling the TRP charts since a long time. The show has also been hitting the headlines for its latest track, and also recently it was in the news because of Paras Kalnawat's exit. The makers announced his exit from the show after he signed up for the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

As per the latest report, Alma Hussein who entered the show in May and played the love interest of Samar, has too exited the show. The actress confirmed the same and revealed that it was a mutual decision.

Alma was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I entered the show in May and was very happy about working in this show. But soon I realised that my track was going nowhere. I also felt that I was not growing as an actor. Being so young, I want to learn as much as possible, which was not happening. Due to major twists and turns in the story in the past couple of months, and also because of Paras' exit from the show, the makers could not open the track of Sara and Samar. Instead of me just standing behind with not much to do I felt it was better to look for something worthwhile."

She added, "So I spoke to Rajan Shahi sir and discussed it with him. He also agreed with me. It was a mutual decision and it was decided that they would show Sara leaving for the US for higher studies. I am glad that he understood my point of view. So, yes, as of now I am not a part of the show."

When asked if she is planning to take up a new project, she said yes and added that she is very open to taking up a new project and if the makers build her character in Anupamaa, she is ready to come back too.

Alma said that the makers have promised that when things settle down, they will show Sara returning to India, but in the meantime, if she gets a better opportunity, she won't let it go. She concluded by saying that she is an actor and she wants to explore something new every day.