Anupamaa: Alma Hussein To Enter Rupali Ganguly’s Show; Reacts To Reports Of Her Playing Samar’s Love Interest

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa has been grabbing everyone's eyeballs with its ongoing track. While Anuj and Anupama are enjoying their honeymoon, Vanraj has taken the entire responsibility of Shah family. Amidst all the drama, the show is going to witness a new entry, and that is none other than Alma Hussein, who was last seen in Dhadkan.

According to TellyChakkar report, she is playing the role of Priya, who is an NRI and related to Anuj Kapadia. If reports are to be believed, she could be seen playing Samar AKA Paras Kalnawat's love interest in the show. For the unversed, Anagha Bhosale, who played Nandini has quit the show. Hence, fans were curious to know who will be playing Samar's love interest post his break-up with Nandini.

When asked about the speculations, Alma Hussein told the portal, "Well, yes it has been speculated but I am not sure if that is happening in the show. As I have only shot the promo yet and I haven't even met him yet. I met the other people on the set, I heard that he is a sweet guy and I would love to see what kind of a bond shall I share with him."

While speaking about becoming a part of the cult show Anupamaa, the actress said, "Dhadkan was a completely different show, and Anupamaa is different. I want to explore different characters and this one is an NRI and I really want to experience the character with the accent she has and all the mannerisms that we see with a sobo girl. I really wanted to see how it goes, Anupamaa is a cult show and I am hopeful that everything goes well."

Let us tell you, Aneri Vajani recently bid adieu to Anupamaa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant. After her exit, fans are excited to see how the new girl Alma Hussein would add twists to the narrative.