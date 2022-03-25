Anupamaa Fame Anagha Bhosale Quits Film And Television Industry Due To Her Religious Belief; Read Statement

Anagha Bhosale, who played the role of Nandini in Anupamaa, officially announced that she has quit acting due to her religious belief. The actress shared a long note on her Instagram handle and left everyone heartbroken with her decision. In the note, she revealed that she has taken this decision due to her 'religious belief and spiritual path.'

Anagha's long note read, "Hare Krishna Family. I know you all have been kind & have shown concern after the show & thank you for that I am really grateful, if some of you don't know yet that I am officially quitting the film & television industry this is it & I really do hope you all will definitely respect & support my decision. I did take this decision due to my religious belief & spiritual path. I know you should keep doing your karmas but not where your krishna consciousness or spiritual growth is getting tampered or weakened. I do believe you should get away from situations or people who increases your distance with God/Krishna. I do believe we all are God's children. Our destination is same via different routes but have faith in him. We all will definitely get back to Godhead. God has been kind/loving & has always been by my side... It's our responsibility to get to know the real reason for human birth & the consciousness we have as humans, as humans we are the only species who can connect with God & understand that human birth is to serve & love God & spread Krishna consciousness."

"The field where I was in is way different & tempers with my consciousness levels make you something which you are not & take you away from what you believe in, therefore this was my decision. Thank you for all the concerns, messages & calls you shared with me and my family. Thank you for your love & respect. I feel if you need any answers to read spiritual & holy book, READ SHRIMAD BHAGAVAD GITA. To all the people who love me, I will keep you posted & updated with my life through posts & videos. Love you all. TMI - I do respect all the religions & every soul's journey with the Almighty. Thank you for understanding Hare Krishna. Love - Anagha Bhosale." (sic)

Well, Anagha Bhosale's post went viral on social media, and her Anupamaa co-stars such as Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Tassnim Nerurkar and others sent their best wishes for her spiritual journey. Sudhanshu wrote, "Your true calling.. Enjoy the journey my child ❤️." Paras commented, "Stay happy."

For the unversed, a few days ago, Anagha had told ETimes TV that she is taking a break from showbiz to follow the teaching of Lord Krishna. In her interview with the portal, the actress had stated that there is lots of politics and unhealthy competition in showbiz. Those things didn't go with her thoughts, hence, she moved back to her hometown, Pune.

Talking about Anupamaa, the show also stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch and others in key roles.