Anupamaa Fame Anagha Bhosale Wants To Follow Lord Krishna’s Teachings After Taking Break From Showbiz

Anagha Bhosale, who is known for the role of Nandini in the Star Plus show Anupamaa, has taken a break from showbiz. Yes, you read that right. The actress has moved back to her hometown Pune, where she has planned to pursue her spiritual journey.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Anagha Bhosale said that she has been a very spiritual person at heart, however, after stepping into the industry, she realized that the entertainment world is completely opposite to what she had thought. She said, "There's politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don't do these things, you are left behind. These things didn't gel with my thought process."

Apart from taking a break from showbiz, the actress has also been staying away from social media. She said that her chemistry with Paras Kalnawat is loved by all and fans are expecting to see more drama in the show. However, on the other hand, Anagha Bhosale preferred to stay away from the mad race and has taken a break from it. She wants to focus on her spiritual journey.

"I realised that it was important to break away from all this. I am more relaxed and happier at home in Pune. I want to focus on my spiritual journey and follow Lord Krishna's teachings," the actress added. Looks like Anagha Bhosale has been through a lot of trouble while working in the industry. She felt that showbiz has a lot of double standards and it is filled with hypocrisy. She said, "I want to pursue my religious beliefs and attain a sense of peace and contentment in my life."

While concluding her statement, Anagha Bhosale also clarified that she has not quit Anupamaa, but she also hinted about quitting. She revealed that she had an offer for another show, but she let it go. Fans are missing Nandini badly in the show, as they want to see Samar and Nandini's cute romance again!