Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna Reveals He Always Wanted To Work In Rajan Shahi’s Show

Gaurav Khanna, who is currently seen playing the role of businessman Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, recently opened up about working with Rajan Shahi's production house. In an interview with India Forums, Gaurav said that he always wanted to work in Shahi's show.

He said that it was on his bucket list to do a show with Rajan Shahi. He confessed that he would ask the producer to consider him for his shows. Gaurav Khanna said, "Whenever I used to bump into him at parties or events, I would tell him to consider me in his shows and that I wish to work with him. I remember jokingly telling him that I wouldn't even mind doing a table's role in his shows (laughs) and when he came up with a character like Anuj Kapadia for me, I was more than ecstatic. I feel blessed and thankful for him to consider that I would fit the bill as Anuj in the show."

Rupali Ganguly's Birthday Bash: Anupamaa, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai And YRKKH Cast Members Attend; See Pics

Anupamaa Star Gaurav Khanna Posts Special Video With Rupali Ganguly Ahead Of Her Birthday; Watch

We must say Gaurav Khanna's wish has finally been fulfilled, and his fans are happy with the same. After all, his character Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa is being loved by all. Gaurav has become popular in every household. Especially, Gaurav's chemistry with Rupali Ganguly (Anupama) is also being praised by many people.

As per the ongoing track, Anuj Kapadia and Anupama are prepping up to get married after facing a lot of hurdles. Sadly, on the other hand, Vanraj and Baa are trying hard to break their marriage. Hence, fans are eager to witness more drama in the Shah family. So, stay tuned and watch Anupamaa's upcoming episodes!