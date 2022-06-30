Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah AKA Kinjal Reveals She Was Skeptical About Playing Mother On-Screen & Sporting Baby Bump

Anupamaa is number one show on BARC chart and is doing pretty well on Online TRP Chart as well. The current track revolves around Kinjal and Toshu, who are all set to welcome their baby. The audience will get to watch a huge drama during baby shower ceremony as her Leela, Barkha and Rakhi come under one roof and create a big 'tamasha'.

Recently, when Nidhi Shah, who plays the role of Kinjal was asked about her thoughts of sporting baby bump in the show, the actress said that she was skeptical about playing a mother on-screen and sport a baby bump. She added that it took her a lot of time to sink in that she is playing to-be mother.

Nidhi was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Well, I was initially skeptical about playing a soon-to-be-mother and sport a baby bump, however, I'm an actor and have to play any character with confidence and conviction. It took me a lot of time to sink in that I'm playing a to-be mother. As an actor, it's very important to play different type of characters and to show the other side of you. So, yes, I started preparing for it."The actress revealed that she is not ready to play a mother on-screen as it is too early for her to do the same at this age and she is not prepared mentally, physically or emotionally for her. But she added that she believes in her producer and creatives.

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A Big Drop

Anupamaa: Rohit Bakshi Reveals Why He Took Up The Role Of Ankush & Fans' Feedback

She concluded by saying, "Honestly, I'm not ready to play a mother on-screen. It's too early for me to do the same at this age. I'm mentally, physically and emotionally not prepared for it. But still, I believe my producer and creatives, they've been amazing in shaping up Kinjal's character. They delivered an interesting graph and dialogues for Kinjal which has been loved by the viewers and I have full faith in them. They'll bring out the best for me in the future as a mother's character. Let's see how to goes. I'm excited and nervous for the twists and I'll perform with conviction and do justice to the character."