Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat Reveals If There Will Be A New Love Interest For Him Post Anagha Bhosale's Exit
Anupamaa is rocking on both Online TRP chart and BARC chart. Currently, Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia AKA #MaAn's wedding track is keeping the audience hooked to the show. Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar in the show, spoke about his role in the show and about the #MaAn track. The actor also revealed if there will be a new love interest for him as Anagha Bhosale has exited the show.
Talking
about
his
role
in
the
show,
Paras
told
Times
Of
India
that
his
role
from
the
beginning
is
about
being
supportive
of
his
mother.
He
said
that
his
character
in
the
show
stands
by
his
mother
as
she
is
ignored
by
her
husband.
The
actor
added
that
he
doesn't
think
his
role
can
change
towards
being
grey
or
anything
else
as
Samar
is
someone
who
is
not
just
a
mamma's
boy
but
also
feels
that
women
should
be
given
respect.
Regarding a new love interest for him in the show, he said that he doesn't think there is any such track as of now as all are working on #MaAn's wedding.
He said, "Anagha wanted to pursue a different journey so she quit showbiz and has gone back to her hometown. Hence her track with me ended in the show. I don't think currently there is any track about a new love interest for Samar because we are all working hard for the #Maan wedding."
Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie & Naagin 6 Retain Their Places; Superstar Singer Replaces Parineetii
TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Kumkum Bhagya & Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Re-Enter
Regarding the #MaAn wedding track, he said, "The children are portrayed to be very supportive about their mother getting remarried and I feel that is one of the most progressive tracks in the show. We are all looking forward to the real wedding because the sangeet and mehndi tracks are done now. I feel it is a high point in the show and I am happy with my role."