Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat Reveals If There Will Be A New Love Interest For Him Post Anagha Bhosale's Exit

Anupamaa is rocking on both Online TRP chart and BARC chart. Currently, Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia AKA #MaAn's wedding track is keeping the audience hooked to the show. Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar in the show, spoke about his role in the show and about the #MaAn track. The actor also revealed if there will be a new love interest for him as Anagha Bhosale has exited the show.

Talking about his role in the show, Paras told Times Of India that his role from the beginning is about being supportive of his mother. He said that his character in the show stands by his mother as she is ignored by her husband. The actor added that he doesn't think his role can change towards being grey or anything else as Samar is someone who is not just a mamma's boy but also feels that women should be given respect.



Regarding a new love interest for him in the show, he said that he doesn't think there is any such track as of now as all are working on #MaAn's wedding.

He said, "Anagha wanted to pursue a different journey so she quit showbiz and has gone back to her hometown. Hence her track with me ended in the show. I don't think currently there is any track about a new love interest for Samar because we are all working hard for the #Maan wedding."

Regarding the #MaAn wedding track, he said, "The children are portrayed to be very supportive about their mother getting remarried and I feel that is one of the most progressive tracks in the show. We are all looking forward to the real wedding because the sangeet and mehndi tracks are done now. I feel it is a high point in the show and I am happy with my role."