Anupamaa: Rohit Bakshi Reveals Why He Took Up The Role Of Ankush & Fans' Feedback
Recently, Anupamaa welcomed Kapadia family after Anupamaa got married to Anuj Kapadia. Rohit Bakshi, Ashlesha Savant, Alma Hussein and Adhik Mehta entered the show, who play the roles of Ankush, Barkha, Sara and Adhik respectively. Among them, Ankush and Sara are considered sensible ones.
Talking about why he took up the role of Ankush, he said that actor said that during 2019, he did do a show, post which pandemic hit the world. Later, he avoided shooting to be safe. Apart from this, the actor said that he didn't want to take up mythological show and wanted to do a family-oriented drama-based shows. Although he was getting a lot of offers, they were of mythological shows. Since he wasn't getting what he wanted, he didn't take up anything just for the heck of it.
Later, when he got the offer of Anupamaa, he said that the character Ankush feel into what he wanted. Also, he wanted to work with Rajan Shahi, so he took up the show.
About fans' feedback, he said, "Touchwood, I've been hearing only good things about my character and the show. People are liking my look with a stubble. The show enjoys great viewership and all the actors get noticed."
Talking about the cast of the show, he said that he knew Rupali since a long time. He added that everybody was welcoming. He concluded by saying that Gaurav and Sudhanshu are quite nice and chilled out.