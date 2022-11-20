Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Reveals Her Hubby Took Early Retirement To Take Care Of Their Son: As A Mother, I...

Rupali Ganguly, who has been part of the television industry for almost two decades, is currently enjoying an unprecedented amount of popularity with the success of her show Anupamaa. The actress stars in the titular role of the hit Star Plus drama and has to often work long shifts and go for outdoor shoots. In a recent interview, she opened up about her husband Ashwin K Verma taking early retirement so he could be around their son Rudransh while she puts in long hours at work.

Rupali was quoted by News 18 as saying, “I am blessed that I have a husband who is so supportive. He has taken early retirement and moved from America. It does not matter if I work or not. We do not have big desires.” The actress further elaborated and said that she and Ashwin know that their child needs at least one parent to be around and called him the mother and father to their son.

“He said our child needs one parent. I never left my child with the house help. I didn’t. Not that they are bad. I had a wonderful girl as a caretaker. They are family to me. But I have never actually left my child for work. My husband is very supportive. He believes that our child needs at least one parent. He has been there with Rudransh. He is his mother and father both. I, as a mother, probably have failed. But he has been a father and a mother to my son and a fantastic one,” she added.

Talking about her son, Rupali also said that he has never seen her show and whenever he enters a room and if Anupamaa is on air, he covers his face and leaves. She pointed out that he was six and a half years old when she came to work and initially, he thought Anupamaa was his mom’s second family and that’s why she does not spend time with him a lot. The actress concluded by stating that he misses their time together.