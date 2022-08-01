Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh Talks About Replacing Paras; Says He Is Feeling A Lot Of Pressure & Is A Bit Nervous

Anupamaa is the top show on the TRP chart. The show has been in the news for the latest twists and also regarding Paras Kalnawat's exit. Paras was terminated as he chose to do other show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 from the rival channel. The latest report suggests that Sagar Parekh, who has worked in Fanna- Ishq Mein Marjawan, will be replacing Paras.

Sagar confirmed the same to Times Of India and revealed that he is feeling a lot of pressure and is also a bit nervous.

Sagar was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Anupamaa is a popular show and Samar's character is important because he is the only dutiful son and support system of Anupama in the show. I am feeling a lot of pressure and a bit nervous too because Paras who is a friend in real life, has played it so well. Entering an existing show is always a task. Also, I am new to the entire team. But I am excited and looking forward to breaking the ice with my co-actors."He revealed that he shot with Rupali Ganguly, who helped him a lot on the sets. He said that although he didn't get time to watch the show, now he has watched Samar's role closely and will bring his own abilities and talent to the role.

Anupamaa's Paras Says His Character Had Hardly Anything To Do; Adds He's Looking Forward To New Journey

Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna On Rumours Of Quitting The Show & His Screen Time Being Reduced

Sagar concluded by saying, "I have shot with Rupali madam and she has helped me a lot on the set. I did not get time to watch the show earlier, but now I have watched Samar's role closely. My family watches the show, so they also keep telling me about the character and how he has many shades to play. Of course, I don't have to do the same thing and I will bring my own abilities and talent to the role."