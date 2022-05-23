Anupamaa Star Gaurav Khanna AKA Anuj Shares His Thoughts About Breaking Stereotypes With The Show

Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been in the news for various reasons. Especially, the show is breaking many stereotypes by portraying its characters differently. Each dialogue in the show has a deep meaning. Talking about Gaurav Khanna's character Anuj Kapadia, he is shown as Anupama's (Rupali Ganguly) husband and fans are just loving him for the way he pampers and loves the protagonist.

Recently in an interview with India Forums, Gaurav Khanna shared his thoughts about breaking stereotypes with his ongoing show Anupamaa. He said, "I feel that change is inevitable, whether you like it or not, things will change with time and if you adapt, you will survive. The species that did, did survive. There's no right or wrong in it, and you have to accept the thing, and that's life. With the whole world, the exposure, the social media, the new audience is very aware and conscious of the scenario. 10 or 15 years ago, people were not very abreast with the knowledge in the whole world, but now, even a 7-8-year-old in a small town has some knowledge about the world."

Gaurav Khanna further stated that he feels good to be a part of the show. He said that the show is not taking anyone's side and shows the story of each character and its sensibility. He is grateful to producer Rajan Shahi for giving him a chance to play Anuj Kapadia.

Talking about Anupamaa's ongoing track, Anuj and Anupama have got married and they will be welcomed by Kapadias at their ancestral home. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Savita Prabhune, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and others in key roles.