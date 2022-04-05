Anupamaa Star Gaurav Khanna Posts Special Video With Rupali Ganguly Ahead Of Her Birthday; Watch

Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in Anupamaa, is celebrating her 45th birthday today (April 5). The actress has already informed fans that she has taken a day off from the shoot of Anupamaa, and will be celebrating her special day with her family. She told Pinkvilla that her son's exam is going on right now, hence, she will have a low-key birthday celebration.

However, her Anupamaa co-star Gaurav Khanna didn't miss any chance to make her birthday special by posting a video with her. Ahead of Rupali Ganguly's birthday, Gaurav followed their ritual and shared a romantic #MaAn video on his Instagram handle.

Gaurav captioned the post as, "#MaAn day ritual... for all you lovely people out there... @rupaliganguly on a day prior to her birthday giving advance return gift to everyone 🤓..Hope u all like the return gift.. 🕺💃.."

In the video, one can see Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna dancing to a romantic song. They are indeed looking amazing together. Well, the video caught everyone's attention and it is going viral on social media. Fans can't stop gushing over their beautiful chemistry.

Earlier in an interview with ETimes TV, Rupali Ganguly had praised Gaurav Khanna by saying, "It's wonderful that Gaurav is playing 'Anuj' and I couldn't have been happier. I challenge you to think of any other actor who could be playing that role. Gaurav as a co-star is wonderful and I couldn't have asked for something better. There could have been no better 'Anuj' than Gaurav Khanna."

Talking about her ongoing serial, Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat and others in key roles.

Filmibeat wishes happy birthday to Rupali Ganguly!