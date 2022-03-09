Anupamaa Star Madalsa Sharma Has THIS To Say On Her Co-Star Anagha Bhosale Taking Break From Showbiz

Recently, Anagha Bhosale, who played the role of Nandini in Anupamaa, left everyone in shock by taking a break from showbiz. While citing the reason behind her drastic step, she said in an interview with ETimes TV that she got fed up with the politics and hypocrisy in the industry. Hence, the actress has moved back to her hometown, Pune and decided to focus on her spiritual journey.

Anagha Bhosale's confession left everyone surprised. Amidst all, Bollywood Life recently contacted Madalsa Sharma, who is playing the role of Kavya (Nandini aka Anagha's maasi) in the show, and asked her about her co-star's drastic decision of taking a break from showbiz. Let us tell you, Madalsa seems disappointed with her decision as she feels that a person should try to face the difficulties in his/her respective profession.

While reacting to Anagha Bhosale's claims, Madalsa Sharma said, "I don't think that is true, I haven't heard about it." When asked if she ever thought of quitting acting or showbiz, the actress said that there will be challenges in every industry. "It depends on every individual because there are challenges in every industry, but giving up or quitting is not an option. I mean we all face challenges in every industry, but if we have that survival attitude we managed to stay. So that indeed depends on your choice. At the and it's all about your choice," she said.

Madalsa Sharma also said that her parents have been supportive. "I fight every day even in my day-to-day life and to survive and even in my professional life. But for me quitting was never an option," the actress concluded.