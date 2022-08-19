Anupamaa Star Sudhanshu Pandey On Mumbai Police’s Post: Mumbai Police Is Doing An Incredible Job

Mumbai Police has been making headlines with their social media posts. Their witty posts and replies have set the internet on fire. Amidst all, their social media handle has used the reference from Star Plus' show Anupamaa to promote road safety.

For the unversed, Mumbai Police shared a still from Anupamaa featuring Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly on Instagram. They captioned the post as, "When your family member plans on going out without a helmet. #AnupamSafety #RoadSafety #WearAHelmet."

Well, it is indeed a proud moment for Anupamaa makers as their show has been noticed by the Mumbai Police. Sudhanshu Pandey, who is playing Vanraj Shah in the show, reacted to the post.

In an interview with India Forums, Sudhanshu Pandey said, "It's a matter of pride that Mumbai Police has used our show Anupamaa's reference to promote road safety. Road safety is a very important issue that everybody needs to be careful about and using Anupamaa still to promote such an important cause makes me feel elated. Mumbai Police is doing an incredible job and are the real superheroes."

Notably, Anupamaa's creative director Ketaki Walawalkar commented on Mumbai Police's post. She wrote, "Soooo cool!!!" Talking about Anupamaa, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Kedar Aashish, Ashlesha Savant, Adhik Mehta, Muskaan Bamne and others in key roles. Let us tell you, it is the highest-rated show in terms of TRPs.