Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey Reacts To Rumours Of Insecurity With Rupali; Confesses He Received Hatred From Fans

Star Plus' Anupamaa is topping the TRP chart. The makers of the show have come up with prequel- Anupama: Namaste America that is being aired on digital platform. In the show, Sudhanshu Pandey is seen playing the role of Vanraj. Apparently, Rajan Shahi had just Sudhanshu in mind while shaping Vanraj.

Sudhanshu revealed what made him take up the show. He reacted to rumours of insecurities with Rupali Ganguly and confessed that he received lot of hatred from fans.

Talking about what made him take up the show, the actor was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "Honestly, I would have had inhibitions if Vanraj was a good man. If I was offered a character like Anuj (the recent love interest of Anupamaa played by Gaurav Khanna), I would have never done it. Those kinds of parts are seen on television all the time. A hero, who is not typically a nice man, has grey shades is never seen. That was a challenge for me to make Vanraj look real. He has his vulnerability, gets jealous, is competitive and even has love in his heart. At the end of the day, his principles are so strong and he will do anything for his family. There are so many shades to him that it's been a wonderful experience playing him. Those mental complexities make him a beautiful character."Although he may have had a lot of fun playing the role, the actor revealed that he received a lot of hatred from fans. He added that fans, who love Anupamaa cannot understand that reality is completely different, and he is surprised, but added that it is part and parcel of the game.

Recently, there were rumours that Sudhanshu has been unhappy about Rupali Ganguly's rising popularity and was planning to quit the show. However, the actor dismissed the rumours and said that just because a character that he is playing is not receiving love won't make him insecure. He added that without Vanraj there would be no drama and story also won't be strong. He calls Vanraj a catalyst in the story.

Sudhanshu concluded by saying, "For me to get insecure, I would need to forget the 47 feature films that I have done, being part of India's first boy band or being popular across the globe and being associated with the biggest Hollywood films. It would mean there's something seriously wrong with me. I have a huge body of work and I am pretty proud of it. Just because a character that I am playing is not receiving love won't make me insecure. Honestly, without Vanraj, there would be no drama. The story won't be as strong as it is without him. Vanraj is the biggest catalyst in the story."