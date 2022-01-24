Anuradha Paudwal And Sadhana Sargam Grace Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa As Special Guests

With a rich legacy of over 25 years, Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been successful in discovering some truly invaluable gems of the music fraternity. The ongoing season of the longest-running singing reality show has been enthralling music lovers across the country with its fresh roster of talents. In a recent episode, veteran singers Anuradha Paudwal and Sadhana Sargam graced the stage of the show.

The duo was seen thoroughly enjoyed the performances by each and every contestant. However, contestants Snigdhajit and Neelanjana’s rendition of the songs 'Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise’ and 'Aaiye Aapka Intezaar Tha’ especially caught Anuradha Paudwal’s attention. Anuradha praised Neelanjana and said, “Your voice has grains of a playback singer. You are just one right song away from getting a hit.”

She also spoke about Sadhana Sargam on the show and shared, “Not many people know that Sadhana is a disciple of Pandit Jasraj ji. She’s a classical singer and I remember the time I heard her sing for the first time. When she started singing with Pt. Jasraj Ji, it sounded like Goddess Saraswati’s veena. Whenever I meet her, I have told her that your playback songs or film songs are very popular, but she should definitely record something in classical genre.”

Meanwhile, actor Vivek Oberoi also joined the judges as a special guest on the show for the Republic Day themed episode that aired on Sunday (January 23). Touched by the patriotic performances of our talented contestants, Vivek shared, “You know, when I was a teenager, my grandma used to narrate the heroic stories about how our freedom fighters fought for our country and sacrificed their lives. I had heard about Mangal Pandey, too, and I used to get really angry at the Britishers. In fact, even now I feel Britain is indebted to us. I had actually gone to Jallianwala Bagh a few years ago, too, and I could actually sense what happened there several decades ago.”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.