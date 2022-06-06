Anusha Dandekar Breaks Silence Over Her Picture With A Baby Girl; Says She Is Not Her Real Daughter

A few days ago, famous VJ and actress Anusha Dandekar left everyone surprised by sharing a bunch of pictures with a cute little girl. She captioned the post as, "I finally have a little girl I can call my own... introducing this Angel of mine, my GOD DAUGHTER Sahara... the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! I Love you baby girl, your GOD Mummy!"

Well, Anusha Dandekar's cute pictures with the baby are going viral on social media, and fans started speculating that the actress adopted a cute little angel. After a lot of reports surfaced on the internet, Anusha finally broke her silence over the rumours and stated that she is not her real daughter.

The Viruddh actress took to Instagram and shared her justification for her stories. She wrote, "Hey everyone the outpour of love is completely loving and so sweet. But she is my goddaughter . Hence I can finally call her my own."

In a separate story, Anusha Dandekar revealed that the girl is the daughter of her best friend, and shared a picture of her real mother and grandmother. The Love School fame further added, "The REAL MOTHER Zoha and grandmother Sangeeta Aunty of baby Sahara...I am the God Mother...means I vow to look after her whenever my best friend or Sahara needs me, throughout Sahara's life forever and always! So that's why she's like a daughter to me...BUT NOT my real daughter."

Let us tell you, Anusha is unmarried and was earlier in a relationship with Karan Kundrra, who is now dating Tejasswi Prakash. Anusha has featured in several reality shows such as MTV Supermodel Of The Year 2, Teen Diva, India's Next Top Model, Rock On, Love School and so on.