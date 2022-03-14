Baalveer Fame Anushka Sen Says Being A Social Media Influencer Has Helped Her Break The Child Actor Image

Anushka Sen, who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, recently opened up about the tag of a child actor and how people sometimes refuse to see them beyond their image of a child actor. Sen has been in the entertainment industry since she was six years old and has starred in TV shows such as Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Jhansi Ki Rani and Baalveer.

In a recent interview with HT, the actress shared that she is delighted to have progressed from being a child actor to a social media influencer and is now exploring the web and film space as an actor.

The 19-year-old, who has over 33 million followers on Instagram, said, “As soon as I became an influencer five or six years back, people started recognising me as Anushka Sen. Thanks to social media that people got to know the real me, the real Anushka Sen. I don’t think people just see me as a child actor. Being a social media influencer helped me break the child actor tag.”

On being quizzed if the transition was a difficult one, she replied, “No, it was beautiful for me. I didn’t realise when the transition happened because I was always working. I continued to work, never had a break. From TV shows to art films to now web shows, it was smooth. I just went with the flow.”

For the unversed, Anushka has recently worked on web series such as Crashh and Swaanng. The actor is currently studying filmmaking and is in her second year of college. She admits that her experience as a child actor has taught her to retain a sense of balance. Sen also added that she is blessed with a beautiful team and that her parents made sure she didn’t miss out on her childhood.