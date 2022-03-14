Archana Puran Singh: If Ever Navjot Singh Sidhu Decides To Come Back, I Am Always Willing To Move On

After Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat from the Amritsar (East) Constituency, actress Archana Puran Singh started trending on social media. Netizens flooded Twitter with hilarious memes on Archana Puran Singh that suggested that Sidhu might return to The Kapil Sharma's Show. For those who are unaware, Archana had replaced Sidhu in TKSS in 2017.

Recently, while talking to Times Of India, Archana reacted to the memes and said that they were so funny that she even retweeted them. She also added that she takes these jokes with a pinch of salt. The actress also said that she is ready to move on if Sidhu returns to the show. Now, Archana has yet again clarified the same and feels that people on social media are behaving as if she has only this job and no other work in life.

Archana told the leading daily that she is not affected by these memes because it is not new. She said that she is surprised how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what she is doing on the show.

The actress said that she has never been involved in politics. She added that she has a particular role in the show, which she is doing diligently, but somehow when there is something new happening to Sidhu, memes are made on her and she finds it strange.

Archana said, "People should understand that nothing is permanent in life. The chair that I occupy in Kapil's show is not a permanent chair and I will not play the judge forever in my life. But people on social media are behaving as if I only have this job and no other work in life."

She added, "If ever Sidhu decides to come back or the channel or producer of the show wants Sidhu back, I am always willing to move on and find some other project. I have said this many times before and this joke has been cracked so often on the show."