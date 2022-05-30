Archana Puran Singh On 7 Year Age Gap With Husband Parmeet Sethi: Never Had Any Doubt In My Mind

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh and her actor-husband Parmeet Sethi often give major couple goals to their fans. The duo has dated each other for four years before tying the knot in 1992. Archana and Parmeet have broken many stereotypes, as they have a seven-year age gap between them. Let us tell you, Archana is 7 years older than Parmeet.

They faced a lot of trouble before getting married to each other. In an interview with ETimes TV, she revealed that her family asked her to think twice before getting married to someone younger.

While recalling the moments, Archana Puran Singh said, "Before getting married to Parmeet in 1992, we were in a relationship for four years and although we discussed the age gap, we never felt that we should not be with each other because of that. When we finally took the plunge, we realised that we were too much in love with each other to think of the age gap. Though our families had reservations and my family even told me to think twice about getting married to someone younger, I never had any doubt in my mind. And today, after 30 years and two sons, we are still a couple who have faced the ups and downs of life together without the age factor ever coming in focus."

Archana further stated that people should not get into gender stereotypes. For the unversed, she is more popular than her husband in the industry. While sharing her views on the same, the Comedy Circus judge said, "What if the man's career would have been on an upward swing while the woman would still be struggling? Just because a woman is defined as a homemaker, would nobody question her or say that she can't do anything big in life? Society should not stereotype or stick to old gender roles."

The Kapil Sharma Show is going on a break as the team is going to the US for a tour in June. During that time, Archana Puran Singh will be seen judging India's Laughter Champion along with Shekhar Suman.