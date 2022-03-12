Archana Puran Singh Reacts To Hers & Sidhu's Memes; Says She Lost A Good Film Because She Played Miss Braganza

Recently, Archana Puran Singh was trending on Twitter, after the verdict of the Punjab assembly elections was out and ex-guest of the show, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is now into politics, lost his seat from the Amritsar (East) Constituency. Netizens flooded Twitter with Archana's memes, which were hilarious. A few of them even mentioned in their memes that Archana's position in TKSS is now in trouble.

Recently, Archana reacted to the memes. She revealed that they were so funny that she retweeted them and added that she takes these jokes with a pinch of salt.

Archana was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I retweeted the funny and hilarious memes on Navjot Singh Sidhu. I really loved all the jokes like the second time he has lost a seat, first time he lost to Archana Puran Singh (laugh). I like all kinds of humour. This is at my expense more than Sidhu's. There was another 'Archana ji aap ki Kursi khatre mein hain'. I take all these jokes with a pinch of salt."Archana also mentioned that she has only met Sidhu once when she went to promote her film Dolly Ki Doli on the show. She said that not even in her wildest dream had thought that one day she will be sitting there (Sidhu's seat) and there will be so much chaos about his and her names. She added that yesterday, she was trending on Twitter although she had nothing to do with it (election).

Archana said that it could very well be that he could come back on the seat and that's great for him. She added that she will always move on.

She mentioned that she has done Comedy Circus for so many years and if this doesn't happen something else will. She said that they are professionals and artists, and they have to do something or the other. Archana added that she has worked with Kapil for 10 years now and it has been a great ride.

Archana also revealed that she lost a good film because she played Miss Miss Braganza as they thought she could do only loud comedy.

She concluded by saying, "I've realised one thing that when you do something really good or beyond someone's expectations or add something new to it, then it becomes your trademark. So I've had Miss Braganza follow me for so many years. In fact, I just lost a very good film and an offer because they thought I would only do loud comedy. They thought she's Miss Braganza and she is this iconic character which is still fresh in the minds of the audience."

Archana said that there's a saying in Hollywood that 'if you've been stereotyped then you're very lucky because you keep getting work because of that', but she feels that it won't work here (Indian entertainment industry). She added that the moment an actor try something new, they say no they don't want that.

She said that she really regret that something has become so iconic of hers that it is not giving her that opportunity to try something else. But she is hoping that there'll be some makers who will have far more vision than these people have and will give her a chance.