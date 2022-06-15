Archana Puran Singh Recalls Learning About Her Mother-In-Law's Demise During The Shoot Of Comedy Circus

Archana Puran Singh, who is currently seen as a judge on India's Laughter Champion, recently opened up on how artists have to keep their grief aside and perform despite going through personal losses. In a chat with ETimes TV, the actress shared that she went through a similar situation a few years ago, during the shoot of Comedy Circus.

She spoke about her difficult incident and said, "I was very close to my mother-in-law, she was in the hospital and I reached the sets and halfway through the episode I came to know that she had passed away. I got a call and I told the production house that I had to go. The production house asked me to give the reactions and go. The reactions were laughter and I gave general comments. I still can’t forget I was sitting there laughing and laughing and I was blank in the head. All I could think of was seeing my mother-in-law’s face. It was a traumatic time.”

Archana also recalled another incident when her son broke his leg while playing football in England. Even though she was worried, the actress revealed that she had to smile and give comments on contestant's performances on the show. The actress shared that she was very worried because he was just 13 years old and had injured himself badly in a stranger country.

She added, “As a mother, I would obviously not want to smile and laugh, but I had to laugh and smile while the contestants were performing. From inside I was crying but I could not show it on my face. At the end of the day, we are well paid, compensated, trained, disciplined artists which is why we will give our best in spite of the given circumstances."

After an extended stint on Comedy Circus, Archana Puran Singh then went on to be the special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. which has gone on a break. She is presently judging Laughter Champions along with Shekhar Suman on Sony Entertainment Television.