Archana Puran Singh Reveals Her Co-Star Criticised Her Comedy Skills On Sets Of Her First TV Show

Archana Puran Singh recently opened up about one of her co-stars from her first TV show, Mr Ya Mrs, in an interview with ETimes TV. The actress revealed that he discouraged her as an actor and she could not do comedy for a long time after that experience.

Archana shared, "I feel it is very important to motivate a new performer on stage. Even when a child recites poetry and if you don't applaud him or her, he starts feeling a bit diffident. Similarly, when I sit on the judge's seat, I feel motherly towards every contestant and a little bit of motivation in the form of laughter does help the contestant perform. I remember in the 80s I did a show Mr Ya Mrs and I had to perform a comic scene and one of the actors said I did not know how to do comedy."

She went on to add, "He felt making certain expressions was not comedy. And after that for a long time I could not do comedy because I used to feel diffident thinking I will not be able to make anyone laugh. But, as time passed, I gathered the courage and worked hard and I remember how the show was a good example of comedy and I was appreciated for my work."

Archana made her debut with Mr Ya Mrs in 1988 and has worked in TV shows such as Zee Horror Show and Junoon to name a few. The actress, who is currently a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, believes that appreciating and encouraging fresh talent is very important for their growth.

Meanwhile, she will soon be seen on India's Laughter Champion with Shekhar Suman. It must be noted that Singh’s new show will be replacing the ongoing The Kapil Sharma Show when Kapil Sharma's team leaves for a world tour very soon.