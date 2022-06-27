Archana Puran Singh Reveals Her Mother Teases Her About Kapil Sharma's Jokes

Archana Puran Singh, who is currently seen as a judge on India’s Laughter Champion, has said her mother teases her about jokes made on her by Kapil Sharma. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, the actress opened up about how her family reacts to jokes cracked at her expense. She revealed that her mom teases her about it while husband Parmeet Sethi wants royalty for jokes made at his expense.

Talking about how her kids and husband’s reactions, Archana said in her interview, “They are young modern kids, who watch Hollywood films and standup which has roasting and there’s no limit. They have seen their mother being a victim of insult comedy and being roasted since they were five-six years old. Comedy Circus ke time se…. They think it is very normal and Parmeet on the other hand says they crack so many jokes on me but they don’t pay royalty to me. I deserve royalty on every punch that I clean vessels at home and do all your work."

The actress went on to share that her mother also watches The Kapil Sharma Show and enjoys the comedian's jokes. “She teases me. She says, 'Aaj Kapil tujhe bol raha tha mooche ugg aayi hain, after 12:30 tere mooche ugg jaati hain,' she enjoys and laughs also. Then sometimes she says, 'Aaj toh Kapil bol raha tha Tere dole (biceps) is like Sunny Deol,’” she added.

It must be noted that Archana, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show, is often the subject of Kapil's jokes on the popular show. It recently came to an end and was recently replaced by India’s Laughter Champion, on which Archana appears as a judge alongside Shekhar Suman.