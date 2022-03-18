Archana Puran Singh Says TV Content Has Regressed: Currently, Shows Portray How The Woman Is Always Crying

Archana Puran Singh, who is currently seen as a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, has opened up about the characterisation of women in TV shows these days. The actress, who has starred in a number of TV soaps over the years, said that the content on Indian TV has regressed since the 80s.

She has starred in a number of shows including Doordarshan shows Shrimaan Shrimati and Mr Ya Mrs. Archana is of the opinion that the way they presented women in those times was far better than how women are portrayed in the current crop of shows. Archana even stated that there is a need for a change in the way that women are characterised in the daily soaps, especially since it is a woman-centric medium.

Archana told TOI, "TV shows are just getting regressive everyday. When I did a show Mr Ya Mrs in the late 80s, women were shown to step out, work and earn for the family and the husband had a role of looking after house jobs. I am not saying that it should be a practice but it was a progressive show, which talked about role reversals. Can we show anything close to that now?"

The actress then went on to say that women appear to be weak in today's TV soaps and added, "Currently, TV shows portray how the woman is always crying, touching people's feet, and always sacrificing her needs and wants before others. It is a woman-centric medium and shows revolve around women but they are playing characters, which are not progressive. We need a big change in the content and the way women are portrayed on television."

Besides appearing in many TV shows, Archana has portrayed a myriad of characters on the silver screen in her career that spans over four decades. She appeared in films like Jalwa (1987), Agneepath (1990), Saudagar (1991), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Aashiq Awara (1993), and Raja Hindustani (1996) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) to name a few.