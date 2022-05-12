Archana Puran Singh & Shekhar Suman To Judge India's Laughter Champion, Show To Replace The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony Entertainment Television recently announced a new comedy reality show named India's Laughter Champion, and its likely to replace The Kapil Sharma Show. The new program will feature Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman as judges. The channel has now announced the news by sharing a new promo featuring Archana and Shekhar on their official social media handles.

In the promo shared on May 12, Archana and Shekhar announce that they are coming up with an interesting new show. Archana, who is seen dressed in a black attire, says, “Main le ke aa rahi hoon ek naya show (I am bringing a new show).” Suman, who is seen twinning with her in a black suit, corrects her and they pronounce, “Hum dono le kar aa rahe hain ek naya show.”

The promo was shared with the following caption: “Taiyyar ho jaayiye, kyunki aane waala hain ek mazedaar, dhamaakedaar naya show! Jald hi, Sony par! @archanapuransingh @shekhusuman (sic)." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Shekhar expressed excitement about making his TV comeback in an interview with TOI and said, "Archana and I did three films together and funnily those films ran into some trouble when they were ready for release. Archana is a great colleague and we gel well together. I am glad that finally we are judging a show together."

On being quizzed about comedy shows on TV, Suman said that he feel that comedy is not supposed to be loud and making people laugh does not mean you use abusive words or use derogatory words. He added that he enjoys clean humour and feel that it is possible to make people laugh in the simplest way.