Are Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Faking Their Love For An Upcoming Music Video? Find Out

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been dating each other for a few months now. The duo met in the Bigg Boss OTT house and bonded really well since then. A few days ago, reports stated that all is not well between Shamita and Raqesh, as they are on the verge of separation. However, the couple rubbished the reports by making an appearance together at the award function.

Apart from that, Shamita Shetty recently visited Raqesh Bapat's hometown Pune to meet his family. Raqesh's sister Sheetal Bapat shared a few pictures with Shamita, her brother and her daughter Isha. Well, their pictures indeed left ShaRa fans happy. However, a report published in India Today suggests that Shamita and Raqesh are faking their love for their upcoming music video.

A source close to the development informed the portal, "Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have split. The reason why they are being spotted together and putting photos on social media is that because they are probably doing a music video for a platform." Well, information from the source might break ShaRa fans' hearts. But, let us tell you, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, the duo stood by each other during all the tough situations inside the Bigg Boss house. When Tejasswi Prakash age-shamed Shamita in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Raqesh openly criticised Teja and slammed her for the same. Moreover, Raqesh has also become very close to Shamita's family members such as mother Sunita Shetty and sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Hence, we will have to wait for the official statement from Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat about their break-up rumours.