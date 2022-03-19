Arjun Bijlani Is Open For Good Content; Talks About His Journey In Smart Jodi

Arjun Bijlani has worked in popular shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan to name a few. He has also participated in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and hosted Kitchen Champion, Dance Deewane and is currently hosting India's Got Talent and is one of the contestants in Smart Jodi along with his wife Neha Swami.

Recently, the actor spoke to India-Forums about his journey in the show and said the he is open for good content.

Arjun said that he is always open to more and doesn't mind not resting, but this is his passion and more is always welcome. He added that he feels blessed to be a part of two number 1 shows on television and to get so much love from all. He said that it's a good phase to be in.

When asked if he plans to return to television's fiction space, he told the entertainment portal, "I am open to good content, so yes, if anything comes my way which as an actor excites me, I am up for it."

Arjun said that the pandemic has been bad for many and he too had his lows, but is thankful that they are now nearing the end of COVID times, and slowly and steadily they are getting back on track. The actor said that they have to look at the positive side, as it helped many of them to spend good time with their loved ones.

When asked what kind of work he is hoping to do in future, he said that he is open to good content- TV, OTT, films, music videos and anything that makes him smile on its release and helps him feel satisfied as an actor.

About his journey so far in Smart jodi, Arjun concluded by saying, "Smart Jodi has been a good decision. I have gotten to relive memories with Neha and spend a lot of time with her. My friends are a part of the show as well, so its work and pleasure. On a serious note, one does not even feel like one is working as it is a cake walk and it is fun."