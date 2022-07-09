Arjun Bijlani And Ranbir Kapoor Are Childhood Friends; Shamshera Star Shares Anecdote From Their School Days

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor have been busy promoting their upcoming film Shamshera, which is scheduled to be released on July 22, 2022. Ranbir and Vaani are not leaving any stone unturned to promote their upcoming film, as they recently appeared on the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and shared some fun moments with Anupamaa and Imlie stars. Amongst all, he had the most amount of fun with the host Arjun Bijlani.

Surprisingly, Arjun Bijlani and Ranbir Kapoor are childhood friends. Arjun shared a picture with the Sanju actor on his Instagram handle. He captioned the beautiful post as, "Childhood friend, superstar, rockstar and now #shamshera. All the best RK and I know your going to be a very loving father as well .. lots of good wishes and love !!" For the unversed, Ranbir and Arjun studied in Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai.

In the upcoming episode, dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor also shared a fun anecdote from his childhood with Arjun Bijlani. He said, "I was in the same school as Arjun, within the same school 'House' and the football team. It is pretty great to meet someone from your childhood days and still be able to share that same energy as before. I'm very proud of where we are right now and hope to always stay grounded no matter what."

After seeing their picture, one can easily say that they were like best buddies in school. Ranbir also clicked selfies with Rupali Ganguly, Fahmaan Khan, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and many others on the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

Coming back to Shamshera, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla and others in pivotal roles. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is produced by Yash Raj Films.