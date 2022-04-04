Arjun Bijlani’s Fan Gets Actor’s Face Tattooed On His Arm; Naagin Star Thanks Him For His Love & Respect

Arjun Bijlani is one of the popular actors in the Indian TV industry right now. The actor recently left everyone spellbound with his performance in his new web series Roohaniyat opposite Kanika Mann. Arjun is currently seen in Smart Jodi with his wife Neha Swami. He has an immense fan following, and they just love him for his dedication to work.

Recently, one of the die-hard fans tattooed Arjun's face on his arm. Isn't it interesting? Well, the Naagin actor shared a video of his fan inking his arm with Arjun's face. Let us tell you, Arjun Bijlani got overwhelmed by his fan's love for him, but on the other hand, he also expressed his concern for them and asked them not to trouble themselves just to show their love for him.

In an interaction with India Forums, Arjun Bijlani said, "It is humbling when fans show so much love but I really wish they wouldn't put themselves in such pain, it hurts to see that. I know they love me; their messages and their wishes are more than enough. For this gentleman, in particular, thank you for this love and respect but I do urge all to just pray and bless me and my folks as that means a lot and is more than enough. Thank you once again."

Talking about Arjun Bijlani's career, he started working on TV with the show Kartika. Later, he shot to fame with some shows like Remix and Left Right Left. He later starred in TV shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kaali- Ek Punar Avatar, Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin and many others. A few months ago, he even won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.