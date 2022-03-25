Arshi Khan Is Glad Mika Singh Will Be Finding His Bride On Swayamvar Show; Says 'Will Wait For The Next Year'

Mika Singh's swayamvar show Mika Di Vohti was launched recently. As we revealed earlier, Arshi Khan was supposed to do her own Swayamvar on TV which was titled as Ayenge Tere Sajna. However, the deal fell into Mika's lap! Arshi has now extended her wishes to Mika and said that she is glad that he will be finding his bride on the show. The actress also said that she will wait to do the show next year!

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also revealed that her team was in talks with the makers but she could not manage to find time.

Arshi was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I'm happy that finally the Swayamvar show is happening. I'm also happy that one of the best Bollywood singers will be finding his bride on it. I will wait for the next year. I'm not in hurry to be in a relationship or to get married. My team was in talks with the makers but I couldn't manage to find time."

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant wants to focus on acting and added that she has been getting good feedback for her digital series.

The actress said, "My complete focus now is on acting. I'm getting a very good feedback for my digital series. And I'm also acting in Punjabi and Haryanvi songs. I'm enjoying it. That's how I realised that it was not the correct time to get into a show to find a life partner as of now."

Arshi is learning wrestling from The Great Khali. The actress revealed that she and Khali share a good bond and she is enjoying learning wrestling. She concluded by saying that soon people will see her in sports as well.