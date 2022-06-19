Arshi Khan: My Father Encourages Me To Take Risks And Be Adventurous

Much has been written and spoken about the father-daughter relationship. Arshi Khan on father’s day reveals she shares a special bond with her father Mr Mohamad Arman Khan and credits him as her support system.

She says, "My father often encourages me to take risks and be adventurous. Whether it’s trying a new sport, enjoying new foods, repairing my car, travelling solo, or even standing up to a bully. I often get the courage and sense of adventure from my dad. He's always the one who is my protector, fixer, and rescuer. He always empowered me to solve my own problems and let me feel capable of taking risks. I'm lucky to have him and he's my support system.”

Arshi, who rose to fame after featuring in Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss. And later acted in many fiction shows such as Ishq Mein Marjawan, Vish among others feels father plays a major role in turning their daughter into an amazing individual.

She adds, "I come from a society in which girls are not always welcomed to live independently. But my dad raised me equally like my brother and never ever forced and boundaries. I was free to do and choose a career I wised for. He always supported me. Infact there was a time when things did not work in my favour and I was defame. He was the one who didnt allow me to break down but help me to fly to this wonderful future I'm living in today. He made me believe that I can achieve the goals, and understand the importance of working hard in order to do something extraordinary. Dads always play a big role in turning daughters into amazing individuals."