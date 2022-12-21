After BFF Karan Singh Grover, Ayaz Khan, Wife Jannat Blessed With Baby Girl After 4 Years Of Marriage

It's time to send congratulatory messages to Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat as they have become proud parents of a baby girl. The Parichay actor welcomed a little bundle of joy into his life on Wednesday (December 21). The TV star, who has worked in several hit shows, is on cloud nine after becoming a father of a daughter. Can you guess what name he has selected for his little munchkin?

AYAZ KHAN REVEALS BABY GIRL NAME

The Dill Mill Gayye actor and his wife Jannat have selected the cutest name for their newborn daughter. Ayaz Khan, who is beaming with joy after the birth of his baby girl, revealed her name while talking to a leading daily.

The new parents have named their daughter Dua. Adorable, isn't it? Sharing the reason behind naming her dua, Ayaz told Bombay Times that he had 'Jannat' in his life and what better than 'Dua' for his child's name.

AFTER KARAN SINGH GROVER, AYAZ KHAN WELCOMES BABY GIRL

Last month, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became parents of a daughter. They announced the arrival of their little one in style on social media. Their child, Devi Basu Singh Grover, was born on November 12, 2022. Ayaz had earlier said in an interview that he wished to see his wife and Bipasha deliver on the same day.

WHO IS AYAZ KHAN?

Ayaz Khan has featured in a number of daily soaps including Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Kesari Nandan and Punar Vivah Ek Nayi Umeed. He is fondly known for playing the role of Sushanth in Genelia D'Souza and Imran Khan's romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Ne.

The 43-year-old has also worked in Chashme Baddoor, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and Chashme Baddoor.

Ayaz Khan was earlier in a relationship with Arti Singh, with whom he shared screen space in Parichay. The two have remained friends after their break-up. The actor tied the knot with Jannat in 2018 and they welcomed their first child after four years of marriage.

The couple announced Jannat's pregnancy in September 2022 by sharing photos from her maternity photoshoot. Jannat was seen flaunting her baby bump while striking a pose for the camera in the pictures.

CELEBS WHO BECAME PARENTS IN 2022

From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, several Bollywood and television celebs welcomed new members in their family. The likes of Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Bharti Singh, Mohena Kumari Singh, Pooja Bannerjee also became parents in 2022.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in 2018, were blessed with a baby boy in August 2022. The Veere Di Wedding actress and her husband have named their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Several celebs including Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar, Tollywood superstar Ram Charan, Jawan director Atlee and Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda will welcome babies in their lives next year.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to Ayaz and Jannat. We hope the new parents reveal the face of your newborn baby girl soon.

Stay tuned for more updates.