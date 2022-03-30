Asha Negi Talks About Struggling Days; Says She Was Told 'You Look Too Pahadi To Become An Actress'

Asha Negi is one the talented actresses in the television industry. The actress will be seen in the third season of Abhay, which also stars Kunal Kemmu, Divya Agarwal and Tanuj Virwani in the lead roles. Recently, in an interview with News18, Asha spoke about her journey from Pavitra Rishta to Abhay 3. She spoke about her struggling days and revealed how she was demotivated. The actress added that she was told that she looks too 'Pahadi' to be an actress.

Talking about her struggling days, Asha said that it was not easy and was a roller coaster ride. She said that she had come to Bombay, and initially, it was not difficult to get work as she got work without experience, but doing that work, the experience of it, learning acting through that experience was a bit of a struggle.

Asha said that post Pavitra Rishta, she did Nach Baliye, Fear Factor, and hosted Indian Idol, but after these, she had done two TV shows, both of which got shut in a month, because of which her confidence went for a toss.

The actress added that there was a time when she thought that she felt it was time for her to pack her bags and return to Dehradun. But she later realised her love for acting and started watching a lot of shows and films from the perspective of acting and she did a couple of workshops.

Asha recalls how she was demotivated. She told the entertainment portal, "People used to demotivate me a lot. They used to think, especially in Dehradun, not really in Bombay. In Bombay, hardly but jiss shehr se tum hote ho na vahan ke log tumhe zyada demotivate karte hai (The city you belong to, that's where people demotivate you a lot). People used to do that to me a lot. Yehi lagta tha unko ke kya hoga (They used to think what will happen), a girl from Dehradun will go to Bombay and become an actress, aisa toh nahi ho sakta (This isn't possible)."

She added, "Sometimes, they would say this out of concern also. They would be scared and want you to do a 9-5 job, get married, and have kids. There was one time when somebody told me, 'you look too pahadi to become an actress, you have these oriental features'. This was in Mumbai. Somebody told me this."

Swaragini's Varun Kapoor Has No Plans To Return To TV; Says His Brother's Demise Changed Him As A Person

Yeh Hai Chahatein: Krutika Desai AKA Vaijyanti Talks About Her Exit; Says 'It Was A Delightful Experience'

When asked if she left television for OTT, she said that people want to do different characters and keep shuffling their projects, which was one of the big reasons for the shift. She added that in OTT medium, you do a show and finish it in a month and move on to another project, which she really liked and enjoyed doing. She feels it (OTT) is less hectic, not monotonous and one gets to do a lot of characters.