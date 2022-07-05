Ashish Kapoor On Doing Sasural Simar Ka 2: It’s Not Easy For An Actor To Join A Show Midway

Ashish Kapoor is all set to return to the small screen with Sasural Simar Ka 2. The actor will be seen in the role of Rudra Rathore, an NRI who owns a fashion magazine. Ashish recently opened up about entering the popular drama, in an interview with ETimes TV. He admitted that he used to be apprehensive about joining projects midway but his approach towards his craft has changed over the years.

Ashish said, “Initially, I found it difficult to join a show midway. The audience knows every actor and forges a connection with its favourite character. Also, it is not very easy for a new actor to forge a bond with his co-actors who are already so thick by virtue of working together from the beginning of the show. However, I have become comfortable and am so used to my work that I don’t see any difficulties on set or a show anymore when I am joining it midway.”

He further spoke about his role and added, “Rudra is in his mid-30s and his marriage has hit a rocky patch. He meets Reema (Tanya Sharma) and falls in love with her. He is a genuine person, who will also help Reema in achieving her dreams.”

Kapoor, who was last seen in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, is returning to daily soaps after a gap of almost a year. On being quizzed whether his absence from the small screen, Ashish replied by saying that he wants to do something different creatively and challenge himself. For that, he needs to wait for the right role and that he doesn’t mind waiting for the right opportunity to come his way.

The actor concluded by stating that he is also looking for a good opportunity on an OTT platform and hopefully will be offered something soon.