Ashoke Pandit Says Raju Srivastava Has Not Gained Consciousness & His Family Requests Not To Spread Rumours

Raju Srivastava is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The comedian had suffered heart attack, post which he slipped into coma. A few days ago, it was said that his condition deteriorated- he was almost brain dead and his heart was also not functioning properly. But later his wife Shikha and brother Deepu said that he is stable and showing improvement, although he had not gained consciousness. His fellow comedian and friend Sunil Pal had claimed that Raju might be removed from the ventilator, but his brother dismissed the report.

Latest report stated that the comedian has regained consciousness after being in coma for almost 15 days. However, Ashoke Pandit said that the news is not true.

His personal secretary Garvit Narang told ANI that Raju's health condition is improving but he is being monitored by doctors. ANI quoted Garvit as saying, "Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving."



But filmmaker and President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter and mentioned that Raju's family told him that although there is a bit of improvement in his health, he has not gained consciousness. He also added that Raju's family has requested the members of the film industry not to spread rumours.

Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "#RajuSrivastav 's family tells me that though there's bit of improvement in his health he has not gained consciousness. The news going around is false. They also have requested the members of the film industry not to spread rumours as it creates lots of confusion."

On the other hand, his nephew Kushal Srivastava too said that Raju has not gained consciousness and added that he has just opened his eyes a couple of times and also moved his hands.

Kushal was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Raju ji's health is improving but the reports of him gaining consciousness are untrue. He has opened his eyes a couple of times and also moved his hands, but that is not enough for us, we want him to recover completely. His health is gradually getting better and the doctors are also saying that recovery will take time. He is still on a ventilator and doctors want him to take him out of it, but there are no such immediate plans. They are waiting for his health to improve more. The progress is not enough for the doctors to remove the life support. His organs are responding well to the treatment."