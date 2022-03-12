Asian Excellence Awards 2022 Winners: Erica Fernandes, Aamir Ali & Others Win Big

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes, who looked stunning in a sea green sleeveless top and pants, bagged the Most Popular Face of Television award.

Aamir Ali

Television actor Aamir Ali, who looked dapper in a cream suit, bagged an award at the event. He shared a picture from the event on his Instagram story.

Asian Excellence Awards 2022: Madhuri Dixit, Erica Fernandes, Aamir Ali & Others Walk The Red Carpet (Photos)

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia won 'Entertainer Of The Year' Award at the event. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant graced the event with his mother.

Sharing a picture with Madhuri, Rajiv wrote, "Got awarded "Entertainer Of the Year 2022" at the Asian Excellence awards by my fave madhuridixitnene humbled and greatful to the awards! Feeling blessed!! ❤️ Thank you all so much for the love and loving me always! ❤️❤️."

Chahatt Khanna

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Chahatt Khanna shared a picture on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "Thanks asianexcellenceawards for the Rising entrepreneur of the year award .. this is the 3rd one in the row .. so so gratified ! ammarzofashion this is for you ♥️."