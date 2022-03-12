    For Quick Alerts
      Asian Excellence Awards 2022 Winners: Erica Fernandes, Aamir Ali & Others Win Big

      By Raja Babu
      |

      Asian Excellence Awards 2022 was held recently in Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. The Fame Game actress Madhuri Dixit was the chief guest at the event. The actress looked beautiful in a green traditional attire.

      The awards ceremony was graced by several celebrities like Erica Fernandes, Aamir Ali, Rajiv Adatia, Chahatt Khanna, Swapnil Joshi and Kiku Shardha to name a few. Some among them too won the awards. Take a look!

      Erica Fernandes

      Erica Fernandes

      Erica Fernandes, who looked stunning in a sea green sleeveless top and pants, bagged the Most Popular Face of Television award.

      Aamir Ali

      Aamir Ali

      Television actor Aamir Ali, who looked dapper in a cream suit, bagged an award at the event. He shared a picture from the event on his Instagram story.

      Rajiv Adatia

      Rajiv Adatia

      Rajiv Adatia won 'Entertainer Of The Year' Award at the event. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant graced the event with his mother.

      Sharing a picture with Madhuri, Rajiv wrote, "Got awarded "Entertainer Of the Year 2022" at the Asian Excellence awards by my fave madhuridixitnene humbled and greatful to the awards! Feeling blessed!! ❤️ Thank you all so much for the love and loving me always! ❤️❤️."

      Chahatt Khanna

      Chahatt Khanna

      Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Chahatt Khanna shared a picture on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "Thanks asianexcellenceawards for the Rising entrepreneur of the year award .. this is the 3rd one in the row .. so so gratified ! ammarzofashion this is for you ♥️."

      (Images Source: Instagram)

      Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 8:41 [IST]
