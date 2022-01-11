Asim Riaz Calls Umar's Eviction From BB 15 Unfair; Says He Was Stronger & Threat To Others So He Got Evicted

Recently, Umar Riaz was evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house as he violated Bigg Boss rule and got into a fight with his co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Not just netizens several celebrities called his eviction unfair. Now, his brother and Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim has reacted to his eviction. He said that Umar was stronger and was a threat to other contestants, and hence, he was eliminated.

Asim was quoted by TOI as saying, "Obviously the eviction was unfair because this is not the first time that someone has pushed someone in this season. But they were retained in the season and Umar was asked to leave the show. In this season, there were other contestants also as I said earlier, but as Umar was the strongest he was evicted."

The Bigg Boss 13's runner-up questioned if the makers really wanted to be fair why didn't they evict Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and others when they got violent.

He further added, "He was so strong that other contestants were not able to shine. He was a threat to other contestants. He was loved by everyone outside. Karan Kundrra had pushed Pratik and there were other incidents also but then no action was taken at that point of time. This time Umar was asked to leave, if they really wanted to be fair they should have taken the decision at that time also but they didn't."

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant feel that Umar was evicted from the show as he was very strong and he was not letting others shine. About audience votes, he said that everyone knows and everyone is saying that he had received 70 per cent votes to be retained on the show, unfortunately, he was still evicted. He also added that Umar's fans made a record of 10 million tweets and nobody has achieved this much.

He said that this unfair thing has not happened for the first time in the show, as everyone knows it has happened many a times in the past as well.

Asim thanked all the celebrities who have tweeted in Umar's favour and exposed the makers strategy of influencing the other contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Asim feels that Umar didn't even push, he was instigated to do it. He mentioned how during Weekend Ka Vaar, other contestants were getting guidance that because of Umar they are not able to play their game. However, he is happy that Umar has won so many hearts.