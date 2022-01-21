Asim Riaz Goes On A ‘Chaat’ Date With GF Himanshi Khurana; Pictures Go Viral

Bigg Boss 13's lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were recently spotted going on a late-night date in Mumbai. The couple reportedly went on a 'chaat' date as they were craving to have the local fast food at midnight. Interestingly, the paparazzi captured Asim and Himanshi together in a car. Notably, Asim even got out of the car to buy some food for his girlfriend.

The photos of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their cute chemistry. The model-rapper looked handsome in a white t-shirt and black jeans. On the other hand, Himanshi looked beautiful in a no-makeup look and she was wearing a casual outfit.

Let us tell you, Asim Riaz recently came back from Alibaug, as he shot for a new music video with Divya Agarwal. The picture of him with Divya is going viral on social media, and fans can't keep calm to watch the song. Asim was also accompanied by his brother Umar Riaz and Nomaan Ellahi in Alibaug. The trio had a lot of fun there and shared the same picture on their respective Instagram handle.

Coming back to his relationship with Himanshi Khurana, reports were stating that the duo parted ways. However, their recent appearance proves that they are still together and keeping their love alive. For the unversed, Himanshi and Asim met in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The duo developed a strong bond of friendship inside the house and eventually fell in love with each other. They have also appeared in several music videos.

Fans are eagerly waiting for their marriage, however, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have already clarified that they are currently focusing on their respective careers.