Asim Riaz Recalls His Meeting With Sidhu Moose Wala In His Pind; BB 13 Fame Pens Emotional Note

Punjabi singer and political leader Sidhu Moose Wala's tragic death left everyone in shock. For the unversed, the singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29, 2022. After his demise, many celebrities from Bollywood and TV industry such as Karan Kundrra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma and others expressed their shock.

Amidst all, Asim Riaz remembered Sidhu Moose Wala by recalling a meeting with him in his pind (village). Asim penned an emotional note on Instagram by sharing a picture of Sidhu.

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist wrote, "I remember when i was in Chandigarh you called me over for dinner, i came all the way to moosa pind just to see you and how proud i was to witness an artist like you. You made me listen songs from your album moosetape ,we had conversations how tupac was so fearless, about his music and all the west and east coast conversations, we ate food from the same plate and you made me have missi Roti ,we had a ball brother that nite and then later you told me after when i made you listen my built in pain track.. Asim dont stop making music ,that thing is gonna stay with me for ever sidhu and your music.. RIp @sidhu_moosewala." (sic)

Well, his post is going viral and Asim's fans are asking him to stay strong. One user commented, "Broo He is still With us .......His soul will be always with us ....Milange upar jake kade Veere nu."

Another user wrote, "May Allah give him rest and peace. Asim as he said"dont stop music" yeah man dont ever stop." Coming back to Sidhu Moose Wala, he had also acted in a few Punjabi films such as Yes I Am Student, Teri Meri Jodi and so on.