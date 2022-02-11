Asim Riaz To Feature In Salman Khan’s Next: Report

Asim Riaz who shot to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss 13, has reportedly bagged a big Bollywood film. A report published in Times of India states that Asim will be seen playing the role of Salman Khan's younger brother in the film.

The report further states that shooting of the Salman Khan-starrer will apparently start in November and the film's name is not yet revealed. Let us tell you, the above information is not yet confirmed. If it turns true, it would be a big reason for Asim Riaz to celebrate the same.

Talking about Asim Riaz, the actor started his career with modelling. He played small roles in many Bollywood films. Asim is a true fitness enthusiast. After gaining popularity, he entered the Salman Khan show, Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. He impressed fans with his performance in the show and ended his journey as the first runner-up.

In Bigg Boss 13, he found love in Himanshi Khurana. They have been dating each other and have been featured in several music videos. Apart from that, Asim has also shown his rapping skills with his songs. Let us tell you, his brother Umar Riaz also gained popularity as he had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant.

Looks like Asim Riaz is all set to rock in films and fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement. So, stay tuned!