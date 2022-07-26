Avinash Dwivedi Says Watching His Wife Sambhavna Seth Go Through IVF Again & Again Breaks His Heart

Actor-writer Avinash Dwivedi, who is married to actress Sambhavna Seth, recently opened up about their decision to go the IVF way to have a child. The actor spoke about Sambhavna's struggle and said that he feels helpless because of several cycles of failed IVF. He said that it breaks his heart to watch his wife go through IVF again and again.

Avinash was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "We have faced a lot of challenges in conceiving. When we got married, we didn't think of becoming parents at that time, because we didn't think we were ready then. There was a lot of pressure from our family even then. But we felt that the decision should come from within us; otherwise there is no point to it."

The actor added, "When we finally got ready to have a baby, we had trouble conceiving. So, we started trying with IVF. I have seen that it is a very painful process, especially when it fails. It has helped a lot of couples, but watching Sambhavna go through this again and again breaks my heart."Avinash shared that Sambhavna has endured a lot during the process - mentally, emotionally, and even financially, as IVF is quite exhausting. He said that her body goes through a lot of changes as well as mood shifts and her normal life goes for a toss in that one month when she goes through the process of IVF, but she is determined to try it again and again.

The actor concluded by saying that they are planning to adopt a child in the future.