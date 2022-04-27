Avneet Kaur Is Dating Producer Raghav Sharma, Actress Was Reportedly Pursued By The Producer For A Long Time

Avneet Kaur is currently in the news for her personal life. According to media reports, the actress is reportedly in a relationship with producer Raghav Sharma. The rumoured couple is head over heels in love and are said to be dating each other for quite a few years now.

It must be noted that Avneet and Raghav have known each other for a long time and their friendship turned into love three to four years ago. However, the duo has managed to keep their relationship under wraps until now.

A source close to the couple told HT, “They met socially and have been with each other for some time now. It was Raghav who was smitten by her, and he pursued her for a long time. They keep their relationship extremely low-key, owing to their professions. Since Raghav is linked with a production house (music label company) and Avneet has featured in several projects under the banner, they have been cautious... to keep their dating life private.”

The report further revealed that the duo often travels to see each other as one lives in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. In fact, Sharma was in Mumbai just last week and the duo left the city together on the same flight on Monday whilst maintaining distance in public.

On the professional front, Avneet will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The romantic drama directed by Sai Kabir will mark her Hindi film debut. The actress is best remembered for starring in many popular TV shows such as Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She has also featured in many music videos that were produced under Sharma’s music label.