Baal Veer Star Dev Joshi Set To Travel To Moon In SpaceX's All-Civilian Starship & We Aren’t Joking

TV star Dev Joshi started his acting career as a child artist in 2006 and became a household name after playing the titular role in SAB TV's much-loved fantasy series Baal Veer.

The shown went off-air in 2016 and later returned as Baalveer Returns in 2019. Once again, Dev won hearts with his portrayal of a superhero.

While the actor been away from TV ever since the show ended in 2021, he has been working on reaching unimaginable heights over the last 18 months.

Dev's dream has finally come true as he's all set to travel to the moon. It's not a joke because the actor is among 10 celebrities from different parts of the world who have been selected for the first all-civilian moon flight under a project 'dearMoon' sponsored by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. Yes, you read that right!

It has apparently been planned on the Starship and Super Heavy Rocket, formerly known as BFR, owned by Elon Musk and operated by SpaceX.

Taking to social media, Dev shared the surprise with his fans in a long note and stated that he's proud to represent India in the field of Space and Art.

On Instagram, he wrote, "Here's the Surprise!!! Proud to be part of such a Wonderful Team of #dearMoonproject #dearMoon I can't express my Happiness when I am sharing this wonderful news with you, but I can say that this is going to be huge! Dear Moon is what we have been working hard for past 18 months and finally, I am sharing this with you all. Life gives you an opportunity, you just need to work hard and stay focused to concentrate on the things, which matter in your life...I am proud to represent my country in the field of Space and Art together! We all are artistes and we are going to the Moon... Thank you so much for all of your love and support #devians #mz #d3parivar"

Take a look at his post below:

Reportedly, it would be a six-days long trip and the starship will circumnavigate the Moon without landing. Other celebrities who'll be joining Dev on this trip are 'Everday Astronaut' Youtuber Tim Dodd, Maezawa, DJ and music producer Steve Aoki, filmmaker Brendan Hall, Artist Yemi A.D., Photographers Karim Iliya and Rhiannon Adam, and Korean rapper TOP. Also, snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and dancer Miyu will be there as two backup crew members.

Well, this is indeed a massive achievement for India as well as the TV fraternity.