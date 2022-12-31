    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: After Nakuul Mehta, His Popular Co-Star Confirms Exit From The Show

      By
      |
      Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Disha Parmar Confirms Exit Nakuul Mehta

      Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, featuring Nakuul Mehta in the lead role of Ram, premiered in August last year and has been winning hearts since then. The sequel to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, is now all set to take a generation leap of 20 years.

      Recently, Nakuul Mehta announced his exit from the show leaving his fans sad. Now, his co-star Disha Parma, aka Priya, has also confirmed bidding adieu to it. Yes, you read that right!

      Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta Aka Ram Confirms Quitting The Hit Sony TV Show, Says 'I Will Miss...'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta Aka Ram Confirms Quitting The Hit Sony TV Show, Says 'I Will Miss...'

      In an interview with ETimes, the actress talked about moving on and said, "Earlier too, when the makers introduced a leap and I had to play a mom to a five-year-old girl, I had my apprehensions. But, then the track was very interesting and I enjoyed it. I decided to go ahead with it and it was a great experience. But, now with the 20-year leap, I felt that I have given my best to the show and after one-and-a-half years, it's time to move on. I would not say I am quitting the show, but moving on to new projects and new beginnings. Bade... was a great experience and I enjoyed it thoroughly."

      Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Disha Parmar Confirms Exit Nakuul Mehta

      In between, the show also received criticism for its story line. On being asked if she thinks that the storyline of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was repetitive, Disha stated, "I do agree that shows can get monotonous and churning out episodes every day is not easy. But with Bade Acche... there was a lot to explore, otherwise the show would not have lasted for so long. There were days when I wasn't happy, but mostly I enjoyed playing Priya in the show."

      Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: THIS Bigg Boss Contestant To REPLACE Nakuul Mehta As Ram Kapoor? Here's What We KnowBade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: THIS Bigg Boss Contestant To REPLACE Nakuul Mehta As Ram Kapoor? Here's What We Know

      For the unversed, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 marked Nakuul & Disha's reunion on the small-screen after the hit Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

      Well, fans are surely going to miss seeing them together on TV.

      Stay tuned for more updates!

      Comments

      MORE BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN 2 NEWS

      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X