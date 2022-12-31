Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: After Nakuul Mehta, His Popular Co-Star Confirms Exit From The Show

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, featuring Nakuul Mehta in the lead role of Ram, premiered in August last year and has been winning hearts since then. The sequel to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, is now all set to take a generation leap of 20 years.

Recently, Nakuul Mehta announced his exit from the show leaving his fans sad. Now, his co-star Disha Parma, aka Priya, has also confirmed bidding adieu to it. Yes, you read that right!

In an interview with ETimes, the actress talked about moving on and said, "Earlier too, when the makers introduced a leap and I had to play a mom to a five-year-old girl, I had my apprehensions. But, then the track was very interesting and I enjoyed it. I decided to go ahead with it and it was a great experience. But, now with the 20-year leap, I felt that I have given my best to the show and after one-and-a-half years, it's time to move on. I would not say I am quitting the show, but moving on to new projects and new beginnings. Bade... was a great experience and I enjoyed it thoroughly."

In between, the show also received criticism for its story line. On being asked if she thinks that the storyline of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was repetitive, Disha stated, "I do agree that shows can get monotonous and churning out episodes every day is not easy. But with Bade Acche... there was a lot to explore, otherwise the show would not have lasted for so long. There were days when I wasn't happy, but mostly I enjoyed playing Priya in the show."

For the unversed, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 marked Nakuul & Disha's reunion on the small-screen after the hit Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

Well, fans are surely going to miss seeing them together on TV.

