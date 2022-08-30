Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Completes One Year; Manraj Singh Sarma Clarifies He's Not Quitting The Show

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the popular shows on television. Although the show hasn't been getting good TRPs, it has been getting average rating points on online TRP chart. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show recently completed one year. It was also last day on the set and they were shifting to another set. So it was a big celebration on the sets.

Nakuul shared a video and captioned it as, "Wanted to keep it real. It's a YEAR OF BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN 2 but we still can't lip sync it right! However what we do get right.. back at us.. is your love, warmth and beauty. Thank you for making us a part of your lives! #365DaysOfBadeAchheLagteHain2."

As BALH 2 actors shared pictures from the celebration and last day on that particular set, fans thought the show is going off-air or the actor is quitting the show. However, the actors clarified by sharing a note that the show is not going off-air.

Manraj Singh Sarma, who is seen as Shubham in the show, captioned a video of his set with the caption, "I really had a lot of memories attached to this place! It had become like a second home to me! But goodbyes are tough! A final alvida to my second home."

Manraj clarified to ETimes TV that he is not quitting the show. He said, "Actually, it was our last day on the set, where we were shooting from day one. Our set has changed now and we'll be shooting somewhere else. So, I thought of making one last video of my set and bidding adieu to it. I have not quit Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, but after watching the video, people thought that I had quit the show."

He added, "I was so elated when I came across tweets from people who were saddened by the fact that I am leaving the show. I feel that love of the audience is what an actor yearns for. The video that created buzz also helped me know about the importance of my character. I am thankful to all those who were concerned for me."

The actor said that this show is very special to him and he enjoys portraying his character due to its unique layers. He added that he has been receiving amazing feedback from people and wishes to entertain people through his performance in the show.