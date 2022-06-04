Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 LEAP Promo: RaYa's Daughter Is Just Like Daddy; Fans Confused About Priya's Pregnancy

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been hitting the headlines since a while now. The show is all set to take a 5-year leap. Post leap, Ram and Priya will part ways. The makers have released the promo in which Ram and Priya will be seen in changed avatars!

While Priya will like all those that Ram liked, Ram is no longer cheerful and turns badass. The promo also features Ram and Priya's daughter, who is just like her daddy!

The promo starts with Priya and her daughter playing and enjoying rain, while Ram, who loved rain is totally against it as well as love! Priya's daughter gets drenched in rain and just like Ram, she starts sneezing. While Priya gives her pills (if you recall Ram pops pills for every small things), her daughter ill tuck the hair strand from Priya's face behind her ear, just like how Ram used to do! Priya will get flashback of Ram and his love and care for her.

On the other hand, Ram turns angry and bitter post leap. Ram, who always kept his loved ones above everything and didn't give a damn about money, now worships money and doesn't beleive and hates 'love'.

So, why are Ram and Priya separated! As the viewers are aware, Priya is in the jail and after Shivi's demise. Nandini finds out Priya is pregnant and meets her in jail. Although the baby is of Ram's, Nandini asks Priya to keep the child away from him, because of which Priya tells Ram that the baby belongs to Krish (Piyush Sahdev), who is her first love. This infuriates Ram, who also gets hurt and demands a paternity test, but Priya doesn't agree with the same.

Well, it is not known why Priya agrees to Nandini's demand!

Meanwhile, fans are confused about Priya's pregnancy and questions how and when did this happen as Ram and Priya did not consummate. Take a look at a few fans' tweets!

Sachin Turkewadikar: As Priya is pregnant without consummation, it is absolutely okay to assume that the fetus/baby she is carrying is actually Shivi (reincarnation of her). Here Shivi dies and there Priya is pregnant. More Logical. Writers take it for free... Haha... #BadeAchheLagteHain2.

Jjs: Consummation scene shown as flashback!! I cant take it anymore.. 😂😂#BadeAchheLagteHain2.

Waiting for Ramu 2.0: Are cheat chodo hume to consummation kab kaha kaise hua ye hi nahi samjh aya 🥲 #BadeAchheLagteHain2.