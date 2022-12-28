Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta Aka Ram Confirms Quitting The Hit Sony TV Show, Says ‘I Will Miss…’

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 update: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show, the sequel to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, premiered on Sony TV in August this year and has been winning hearts since then.

From the first day, fans instantly fell in love with the characters of Ram and Priya, played by Nakuul and Disha respectively. According to the latest reports, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is now all set to take a generation leap of 20 years. It has been speculated that the lead duo is likely to leave the show after the leap.

OH NO! Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar Set To Exit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; Show To Take 20-Year Leap

Well, Nakuul Mehta has now confirmed his exit from the show. Yes, you read that right! Talking about quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, he stated that the journey has been satisfying and fulfilling.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said, "The show got a lot of love though many people had doubts when we started as because we took on an iconic show (and remade it). But for it to have the journey and reach out to people the way it has, I think has been truly special. I feel creatively, full having been a part of it for so long. The story is going to places and I feel going ahead there's nothing new I can bring to it. I will miss playing Ram."

He added, "I feel I have paid my dues to the makers and the audiences in the last 18 months. Moreover, you must know when to go and now is the time to go. It is tempting to stay on and continue with a show and receive the love but what more is my question. I look at challenging myself. I have had patience and resilence to say no to a lot of things and preserve myself for bigger things."

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: THIS Bigg Boss Contestant To REPLACE Nakuul Mehta As Ram Kapoor? Here's What We Know

Fans are surely going to miss seeing him as Ram.

According to rumours, Hiten Tejwani might replace Nakuul as Ram after the leap. However, the official announcement is still awaited.

Keep watching this space for more updates!