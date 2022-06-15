Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta And Disha Parmar’s Show To Go Off-Air Due To Backlash On Social Media?

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 often makes headlines for its ongoing track in the show. The show has also been trolled by netizens for its immature writing and dialogues. Fans expect it to be a progressive show but the regressive dialogues have been ruining the experience for them.

Well, after witnessing all the hatred on social media, the producer of BALH 2, Ekta Kapoor has reportedly decided to take the show off-air in the next three months. A source close to the development informed Bollywood Life, "The crew Of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been issued a strict diktat. They have been asked to buckle up and make things roll or shut shop. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is known for being a mature love story and it has a loyal fan base. Ekta Kapoor's TV shows have always had that command over the audience. But seeing the constant backlash and flak online, the source informed us that Ekta is in no mood to take it anymore. She has given the crew three months to redeem the show."

Well, this is indeed sad news for Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar fans. After all, the show has recently taken a leap and viewers were witnessing different dynamics between Ram and Priya. It seems the leap is not helping the show. It has to be noted that the above information is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Talking about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the show also stars Anjum Fakih, Shubhaavi Choksey, Piyush Sahdev, Alefia Kapadia, Manraj Singh, Kanupriya Pandit, Ajay Nagrath, Aanchal Khurana, Pranav Misshra and many others in key roles.